'The Ordinary Jackpot' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet

tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” has come to a triumphant end!

On October 13, the drama’s final episode achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “The Ordinary Jackpot” was the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Tuesday with an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

“The Ordinary Jackpot” also took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, among the key demographic of ages 20 to 49.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Between Steps” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent for its fourth episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

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