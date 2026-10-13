Watch: Lee Soo Man's New Girl Group A2O LITE Flaunts Their Charms In Epic MV For Debut Single 'NEON'

A2O Entertainment led by Lee Soo Man has introduced its new girl group A2O LITE to the world!

A2O LITE consists of nine multinational members (Young, Oa, Ayune, Aijing, Himeki, Rada, Xili, Vora, and Merci) from Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, and the United States. All members are in their teens, ranging from 13 to 18 years old.

On October 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST, A2O LITE released the music video for their debut single “NEON.”

“NEON” is a track that vividly captures the identity of “Zalpha Pop” championed by A2O LITE. Driven by a heavy, resonating bass line, the song unfolds with intense and addictive sounds, while the repetitive lyric “Neon and beyond” permeates the entire track.

Watch the full music video below: