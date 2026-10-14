Koo Kyo Hwan, Han Ji Min, And More Confirmed For New Film

Koo Kyo Hwan, Han Ji Min, Oh Jung Se, Han Sun Hwa, Kim Eung Soo, Oh Min Ae, Kim Yo Han, and Choi Ji Su will star in the new film “Typhoon” (working title)!

“Typhoon” is a disaster escape comedy that follows a couple who has decided to divorce but attend a relative’s wedding in their hometown, only to find themselves caught in a massive typhoon. Lee Jung Ho, who directed “The Beast” and “Broken,” serves as both the screenwriter and director.

Koo Kyo Hwan plays Jin Mo, an ordinary office worker from a small provincial city who graduated from Seoul University and joined a major corporation but has remained at the assistant manager level for years.

Han Ji Min plays Jae Yi, Jin Mo’s wife, who is a bold woman and a former rising talent recognized by her publishing company. After leaving her job to balance child-rearing and work, she dreams of becoming a YouTuber. Resourceful, she relies on practical everyday tips and know-how to find a way forward amid the disaster.

Oh Jung Se plays Sang Hyuk, the couple’s friend and a 119 rescue worker who becomes trapped alongside them while attempting to rescue the stranded couple.

Han Sun Hwa plays Rose, a pension owner who is stingy and refuses to offer discounts on accommodations but dreams of finding romantic love. Through this project, Han Sun Hwa reunites with Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se, her co-stars in the drama “We Are All Trying Here.”

Kim Eung Soo plays Hyun Deok while Oh Min Ae plays Pil Ja. The two are a couple who have been together for 48 years and travel across the country in a camper van.

Rounding out the cast are Kim Yo Han as Dae Han and Choi Ji Su as Cha Young, a couple preparing to get married who encounter Jin Mo and Jae Yi amid the disaster.

“Typhoon” held its script reading in late September and has begun filming. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Also check out Han Ji Min in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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