Watch: Lee Soo Man's New 15-Member Boy Group A2O SOUL Wants To Be Your "SUPERSTAR" In Pre-Release Single MV
Lee Soo Man’s new boy group A2O SOUL has dropped an official video for their pre-release single “SUPERSTAR”!
A2O SOUL consists of 15 multinational members (Moon, Sora, Seoha, Teo, Gaku, Jun, Hansung, Lucien, See-One, Alure, Tai, Sono, Zai, Ayden, and Zet) from Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.
On October 13 at 6 p.m. KST, A2O SOUL released their pre-release single “SUPERSTAR” along with a video.
“SUPERSTAR” is a song that introduces a new genre titled “New Synthwave” highlighted by delicate melodies and synthesizer sounds.
Watch the full video below: