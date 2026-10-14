Seo Hyun Jin Talks About Why She Chose To Star In “The Perfect Lie”

Seo Hyun Jin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who claims to be telling the truth. Explaining why she decided to star in the drama, Seo Hyun Jin said, “I liked the complex relationships between the characters, the psychological battles and the emotional arcs that weren’t one-dimensional.”

In the newly released stills, Seo Hyun Jin showcases her elegant yet sophisticated beauty.

When asked to describe Kang Ji Sun, Seo Hyun Jin summed up the character in one word: “strength.”

The actress went on to explain, “Countless things happen in Kang Ji Sun’s life, but she has the courage to face them head-on rather than turn away. I believe this is what defines her and makes her compelling.”

According to the production team, Seo Hyun Jin carefully considered her approach before each shoot and poured tremendous energy into her performance to portray Kang Ji Sun as a strong woman.

Her dedication to fully embodying Kang Ji Sun, from carefully considering every detail of the character’s gaze and facial expressions to delivering each line of dialogue, reportedly drew admiration on set.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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