Bae Gang Hee Is A Realist Applicant Who Keeps Her Guard Up In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring Bae Gang Hee!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Bae Gang Hee plays Cha Joo Won, a realist who refuses to get her hopes up easily, even when the company explains that all applicants could be accepted. Her blunt, unfiltered way of speaking gives her a cold impression, but she is also determined to secure a position, viewing the interview as her last chance.

Highly perceptive, Cha Joo Won quickly picks up on the subtle undercurrents among the applicants. She remains levelheaded and makes firm decisions as more revelations emerge in a situation where only one candidate can be accepted. Drawing on her signature mysterious and icy aura, Bae Gang Hee brings nuanced emotional expression to the characters’ clashes and psychological battles.

Reflecting on the film, Bae Gang Hee said she could not let her guard down while reading the script, describing it as so compelling that she wanted to find out what happened next. She also explained that she focused on maintaining a neutral expression and a calm tone of voice in ordinary moments while making subtle changes to her gaze and breathing as the tension heightened.

Director Kim Jung Hoon also praised her ability to instinctively respond to the emotions conveyed by her scene partners, saying her sensitive yet vivid performance style breathes life into an entire scene and even brings out more in the performances of those acting alongside her.

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

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