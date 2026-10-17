7 K-Dramas To Watch If You Love Kim Young Kwang

Kim Young Kwang has played some pretty memorable characters over the years, from green-flag romantic leads to characters with much darker sides. Whether you know him from his swoon-worthy romance dramas or want to see him take on something more intense, there are a few roles that really show off his range as an actor. Here are seven Kim Young Kwang K-dramas you won’t want to miss!

Choi Dal Po (Lee Jong Suk) and Choi In Ha (Park Shin Hye) are aspiring reporters with very different reasons for pursuing journalism. Dal Po wants revenge after a journalist’s false report contributes to his mother’s death, while In Ha must navigate the industry with her “Pinocchio Syndrome,” which makes her hiccup whenever she lies. Kim Young Kwang stars as Seo Beom Jo, a wealthy heir who enters the world of journalism and becomes entangled in their lives.

This is arguably one of the roles that brought Kim Young Kwang a lot of attention. Playing the second male lead, Seo Beom Jo, he won viewers over with his charm, good looks, and swoon-worthy gazes. But beyond his wealthy background and playful personality, Beom Jo has a softer side that gradually comes through as the story unfolds. Watching him grow and develop feelings that go beyond his own wants makes his character even more endearing. Kim Young Kwang brings so much warmth to the role, which is why it’s a must-watch!

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When a devastating earthquake hits Seoul, the city is thrown into chaos, leaving countless people in need of medical attention. Surgeon Lee Hae Sung (Kim Young Kwang) risks everything to save his patients, even when his actions clash with his profit-driven hospital. Alongside doctor Jung Ddol Mi (Jung So Min) and surgeon Han Woo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), he faces life-threatening challenges that test their limits and remind them what it truly means to be a doctor.

Kim Young Kwang really shines in this role, showing a completely different side of himself as a doctor who puts his patients above everything else. Hae Sung is passionate, stubborn, and willing to go against the rules when someone’s life is on the line. What makes his performance so moving is how deeply he cares about the people he’s trying to save, even when the odds are stacked against him. It’s a role that highlights Kim Young Kwang’s ability to portray a character with so much heart and conviction, making you root for him every step of the way.

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“Gogh, the Starry Night” tells the story of Go Ho (Kwon Yu Ri), a single woman who works at an advertising company. She’s one lucky lady as there are several men who make their advances towards her. Will she choose Kang Tae Ho (Kim Young Kwang), Hwang Ji Hoon (Lee Ji Hoon), or Oh Jung Min (Shin Jae Ha)?

Despite Kang Tae Ho’s tough character in “Gogh, the Starry Night,” he completely wins viewers over when we find out that he had secretly been in love with Go Ho for years. Seeing this cold and strict boss turn into a total softie around the woman he loves is such a treat, especially if you’re a Kim Young Kwang fan! There’s something so endearing about a character who keeps his feelings hidden for so long, but shows his affection through the little things he does for her. Kim Young Kwang nails that contrast, making Tae Ho’s softer side all the more heart-fluttering as his feelings for Go Ho are slowly revealed.

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4. “Lookout”

Lee Si Young plays Jo Soo Ji, a cop determined to avenge the murder of her daughter, Yu Na. The killer, Yoon Si Wan (Lomon), gets away with the crime thanks to his powerful prosecutor father, Yoon Seung Ro (Choi Moo Sung). After her own attempt at revenge fails, Soo Ji is taken in by Jang Do Han (Kim Young Kwang) and his team, played by Kim Seul Gi, Key, and Shin Dong Wook. Together, they use their unique skills to take down Yoon Seung Ro, each with their own hidden agenda.

Kim Young Kwang is impressive as the vigilante in the action-packed series “Lookout,” earning a whole new level of respect for him as an actor. His character is complex and has so many layers, giving Kim Young Kwang plenty of opportunities to show off his acting skills. In particular, the scene where he talks to his father, who has suffered a nervous breakdown, is incredibly emotional and really showcases his ability to portray such vulnerable moments. It really makes you proud of his performance!

5. “Somebody”

Kim Sum (Kang Hae Rim) develops a social networking app called “Somebody,” which becomes connected to a murder case. When she meets Seong Yun O (Kim Young Kwang), an attractive architectural designer with a mysterious side, she finds herself drawn to him. But as their relationship develops, she begins to uncover a much darker side to the man she’s falling for.

Kim Young Kwang takes on a much darker role in “Somebody,” and it’s one of his most unexpected performances. As Seong Yun O, he has this unsettling charm that makes it hard to look away, even when you know something isn’t quite right. He does such a good job of balancing Yun O’s attractive, seemingly calm demeanor with the disturbing side of his character, keeping you guessing as to what he’s really thinking. It’s a very different role from his usual romantic leads, and seeing him take on something this dark really shows his range as an actor.

6. “Take Charge of My Heart”

Baek Ho Rang (Kim Young Kwang) is a chaebol heir with an artificial heart, while Na Bo Bae (Chae Soo Bin) is a drama writer who gained electrical powers after being struck by lightning. Unable to touch anyone without shocking them, Bo Bae is surprised to discover that her electricity has no effect on Ho Rang and can even recharge his heart. With his next surgery still months away, the two strike a contract that brings them closer together.

The newest one on the list and one that just came out, this is a fun one to check out if you’re a fan of Kim Young Kwang! He’s always so good in rom-coms, and seeing him in a lighter role is such a treat. His chemistry with Chae Soo Bin is also so much fun to watch, and with how charming and handsome he is, you’ll definitely be swooning over him in this one!

7. “Trigger”

In a country where guns are illegal, a sudden rise in gun-related crimes leaves detective Lee Do (Kim Nam Gil) determined to track down the source of the illegal firearms. A former military sniper, he teams up with Moon Baek (Kim Young Kwang), a mysterious partner whose calm exterior hides his true intentions. As the two men take up arms for their own reasons, their motives may not be as straightforward as they seem.

Kim Young Kwang is seriously captivating in this series as it shows off a completely different side of his acting. As Moon Baek, he balances a playful, almost carefree personality with a much darker and more dangerous side, keeping you guessing about his true intentions. His ability to switch between these two sides makes Moon Baek such a fascinating character to watch, and his chemistry with Kim Nam Gil adds even more tension to the drama.



binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!