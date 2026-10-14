Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, And Lee Hee Joon Step Into A World Of Mysterious Part-Time Jobs In “Dead-End Job”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Dead-End Job” has released new stills featuring its cast!

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that tells the story of Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook), who comes across a strange employment agency offering lucrative part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could have never imagined.

The newly released stills offer glimpses of extraordinary incidents lurking behind an ordinary part-time job and the people caught up in them. Struggling under a mountain of debt, Hyeok Jun accepts a “dream part-time job” after being tempted by an irresistible hourly wage far beyond what he could hope to earn elsewhere. But does a higher hourly wage come with equally serious consequences?

In one still, Hyeok Jun, working as a milk deliveryman, stands frozen in an ominous atmosphere.

From a tense standoff at a convenience store to an encounter with a suspicious clown and an appearance in an unfamiliar location, the stills hint at the mysterious incidents awaiting Hyeok Jun. As each part-time job brings new threats, curiosity grows over whether he can survive them all.

Meanwhile, Yeon Ju (Go Min Si), a mysterious woman, appears before Hyeok Jun after he experiences the unbelievable. Her intriguing presence is marked by her continued pursuit of the secrets behind the lucrative part-time jobs and Spider Staffing Agency.

Yeon Ju’s facial expressions shift between a bright smile and an empty stare, deepening the mystery as her true intentions remain difficult to discern.

An equally unusual incident also befalls Ji Yun (Kim Min Ha), Hyeok Jun’s younger sister and another part-time worker. Although she is bold enough not to fear even ghosts, Ji Yun appears anxious as she talks on the phone, drenched in sweat.

In another still, she clutches an insecticide spray under red lighting and warily scans her surroundings, looking frightened as she faces an apparent threat.

Finally, more stills reveal the contrasting sides of the owner (Lee Hee Joon), who runs the suspicious Spider Staffing Agency. The owner offers part-time jobs of dubious origin, wearing a cryptic facial expression one moment and reassuring the anxious Hyeok Jun with a generous smile the next, revealing his two-faced nature.

“Dead-End Job” will premiere on October 30.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Hee Joon’s drama “The Scarecrow” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)