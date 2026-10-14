Watch: LE SSERAFIM Headlines Viki’s “Pass It On” Brand Campaign

Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, has launched its new brand campaign, “Pass It On,” starring LE SSERAFIM!

Inspired by the way fandom brings people together, the “Pass It On” campaign captures the excitement of discovering something you love and passing it on to the next fan. Through the campaign, Viki celebrates the shows, stories, and shared moments that connect fans across cultures and around the world.

In the spot created in partnership with creative agency UNFOLD, each LE SSERAFIM member spotlights a favorite Viki show that reflects her personality—like addictive K-dramas, swoon-worthy C-dramas, and variety shows. Each handoff captures the essence of how fan culture spreads: the thrill of discovering something you love and sharing it with your friends.

Watch the spot here:

Also check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from LE SSERAFIM’s shoot!

Stay tuned for more exciting content for the “Pass It On” campaign!