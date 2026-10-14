Watch: Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Film Heart-Fluttering Scenes On Set Of 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has released a new making-of video for episodes 5 and 6!

The new making-of video begins with a playful moment as Jang Se Hyuk offers sashimi to the making-of camera. Park Seo Ham also talks about filming at the new share house, teasing an important scene with Kim Ji Yeon.

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk further showcase realistic sibling chemistry with their hilarious banter and ad-libs. Meanwhile, when Park Seo Ham is filming his part, Kim Ji Yeon notices and points out that Park Seo Ham is taller than the refrigerator.

The making-of video features how the romantic scenes between Park Seo Ham and Kim Ji Yeon were filmed as they rehearse each scene, checking their movements carefully and receiving praise for their performance.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Dive into You” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

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