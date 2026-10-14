Go Young Bin, Kim Byung Gi, And More Transform Into Powerful Figures In “Sword & Silence”

“Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje, as well as China’s Tang dynasty, to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Go Young Bin plays King Uija, the ruler of Baekje. Though he is a capable and courageous ruler, he also has a vulnerable side due to the stigma surrounding his unclear lineage and opposition from powerful figures.

Im Ho transforms into Seong Chung, who faithfully serves King Uija and offers him painful but honest advice. However, as King Uija ignores the counsel of his close aides and eliminates officials who oppose him, the downfall of Baekje accelerates.

Kim Byung Gi portrays Sataek Ji Jeok, a noble who stands at the center of political and economic power. He is a political partner and mentor who guides King Uija in establishing his royal authority during the early years of his reign.

Jung Eui Gap plays Sang Young, a highly capable general. Sang Young takes part in the Battle of Hwangsanbeol to defend Sabi, Baekje’s capital, but suffers defeat at the hands of Silla’s army and witnesses the fall of Baekje.

Kim Woo Dam stars as Gyebaek, a brave and steadfast general who serves as a commander of Queen Sataek’s royal guard. Even after local nobles turn their backs on Baekje, he personally leads reinforcements into battle and faces Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong) with such determination that he is even willing to kill his own family.

Lee Dal plays Geomil, an official who originally served Silla but defected to Baekje out of a desire for revenge after Kim Pum Seok (Kim Heung Soo), the governor of Daeyaseong Fortress, took his wife during the Battle of Daeyaseong. He meets a tragic end after the fall of Baekje.

The production team stated, “Through the fall of Baekje, the first of the Three Kingdoms to perish, we will portray the tragedy of history in a compelling and detailed manner. The actors’ passionate performances will further enhance the drama’s overall quality. Please look forward to the drama’s premiere.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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