Ahn Hyo Seop, Chang Ryul, And More Chefs Ready To Battle For The Top Spot In “Final Table”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled the lineup of chefs competing in the cooking survival program “The Table: K-Chef 2026”!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

In the drama, “The Table: K-Chef 2026” is a competition program produced by Pyeonyeon Media, a subsidiary of Pyeonyeon Group, the leading company in Korea’s food service industry. The participating chefs compete by presenting creative dishes based on a different theme assigned in each round. In addition to a cash prize, the ultimate winner will receive the opportunity to open a restaurant with the support of Pyeonyeon Group.

Notably, the competition will feature a revenge showdown between reclusive culinary master Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and head chef Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul). The two previously faced off in an international cooking competition, and they will go head-to-head once again to settle the score in this survival contest.

The other contestants bring an equally diverse range of backgrounds and ambitions. Yoo In Seop (Kim Sun Woo), head chef of the modern Korean restaurant Seop, and Joshua (Kim Jung Hwan), head chef of the American restaurant Hush, join the competition with a fierce determination to win.

Meanwhile, Yang Ja Ryong (Lee Yoo Joon), head chef of the Chinese restaurant Golden Dragon, aims to win the prize money and gain fame, while Jang Ok Sun (Lee Joo Young), who has already earned the title of master of traditional Korean cuisine, hopes to gain the prestigious distinction of being the foremost expert in royal court cuisine.

Other chefs embark on their own challenges in search of their identities. Park Je Hyun (Lee Hyun Kyun), who became a naturalized Korean citizen after marrying a Korean woman, and mixed-race chef Isabelle (Hailey) face off in a major showdown as they seek to establish their respective identities through K-food.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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