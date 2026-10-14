Ji Chang Wook’s New Farm Life Gets Off To A Rough Start In “Merry Berry Love”

“Merry Berry Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

Spoilers

The first episode followed Lee Yu Bin as he went from being one of the industry’s top spatial designers to suddenly finding himself unemployed after being betrayed by a friend. Desperate for a chance to rebuild his career, he traveled to a Japanese island to seize what he believed was his last opportunity, only to be unexpectedly mistaken for a strawberry thief by Shirahama Karin.

The newly released stills show Lee Yu Bin trading his urban lifestyle for life in the countryside.

Lee Yu Bin looks every bit the farmhand in a casual T-shirt and a straw hat. Flashing a cheerful thumbs-up, Yu Bin exudes the confidence of a beginner determined to take on anything.

However, the mood takes a turn in the final still, which shows Lee Yu Bin struggling under the weight of a large rucksack. Soaked in sweat and visibly exhausted, he looks worlds apart from his earlier, cheerful self.

Yu Bin’s struggle hints at the challenging country life awaiting the city dweller, who has never so much as gotten his hands dirty.

The production team shared, “In Episode 2, viewers will see Yu Bin begin a new life after suddenly becoming unemployed overnight. The relationship between Yu Bin and Karin, which began with a misunderstanding, is also set to enter a new phase.” They added, “Please look forward to discovering what led Yu Bin to take on a job as a farmhand and what other events will unfold between him and Karin as their strawberry farm romance develops.”

The next episode of “Merry Berry Love” will be released on October 14.

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