Watch: Hong Seung Hee Vows To Protect Jung Yong Hwa At All Costs In “Oh! My Guard” Teaser

The upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has unveiled a new teaser video!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

The third teaser begins by introducing top star Uhm Tae Bong’s unusual “rule.” When reporters ask whether he will have any kissing scenes in his upcoming project, the scene cuts to him abruptly shouting, “Cut!” and stops filming the moment his face touches his co-star’s. Firmly insisting that “kissing scenes are absolutely out of the question,” he maintains his strict “no kissing scene” stance. Ironically, however, his reputation as a “romance master who never films kissing scenes” is what has made him a top star.

The story takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman discovers Uhm Tae Bong’s fatal secret. Oh Hae Ra, who firmly believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female protagonist of his first starring drama “The Crown Prince’s Bodyguard,” volunteers to become his secret bodyguard. Declaring, “I’d even risk my life to protect you,” she shows unwavering devotion before boldly confessing her feelings to him, saying, “I really like you!”

Later, Uhm Tae Bong also admits, “I honestly don’t know why I’m acting like this either,” as he gradually finds himself falling for Oh Hae Ra.

Watch the teaser below:

키스신 따윈, 절대, 네버, 에버!💢 키스신 거부하던 멜로 장인 배우,

갑자기 나타난 여자가 인생을 바꿔놓다?

게다가 비밀을 들키기까지! ‘나도, 내가 왜 이러는지 진짜 모르겠다!’ 밑도 끝도 없는 예측불가 발칙 로맨스💘 💖드라마 [밑도 끝도 없이, 너다] 10월 24일 (토) 밤 10시 50분 첫 방송💖 https://t.co/hTQZhAMe5j — Lifetime (@LifetimeKorea) October 14, 2026

The production team explained, “The story begins when Oh Hae Ra, who comes to believe she is the protagonist of her all-time favorite drama following an accident, discovers Uhm Tae Bong’s fatal secret and barges into his life.”

They added, “The drama brings to life the audacious fantasy of ‘What if I became the female lead of a drama and met the male lead I had only ever watched on screen in real life?’ We hope viewers will fully immerse themselves in this thrilling fantasy and enjoy every moment of the excitement.”

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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