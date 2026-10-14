3 Reasons To Add New Rom-Com “Make Me Tingle” To Your Watchlist

TVING’s original series “Make Me Tingle” has highlighted three key elements that are worth looking forward to!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Their clashing perspectives reveal three key aspects of the series:

1. A Conservative Woman Meets a Man Who Plays by No Rules

Gong Yeon Su is the eldest daughter of a traditional family. For her, a relationship without love is unthinkable. Dokgo Dal, on the other hand, believes there is no set order or formula for love and relationships.

With completely different approaches to dating and relationships, the two clash at every turn. Their witty back-and-forth as they stand their ground drives much of the comedy while laying the groundwork for their growing connection.

2. Romance Gets Down to Business

Their relationship extends into the workplace when Gong Yeon Su, an advertising marketer, takes on Dokgo Dal’s company as a client. Sex toys are unfamiliar territory for her, and their differing values make working together even more challenging. Before they can settle on a marketing strategy, they must first find common ground on how to understand and promote the products.

What makes their dynamic particularly interesting is how their differences extend beyond their personal lives and spill over into their professional relationship. Whether the client and marketer can bridge their differences through collaboration becomes another key point of interest. Their contrasting attitudes toward sex—one more conservative, the other more open—also promise plenty of amusing mishaps.

3. Growing Together Instead of Trying to Change Each Other

Their encounter becomes an opportunity for both characters to broaden their horizons. As Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal get to know someone who lives very differently from them, they begin to question the beliefs and standards they have always taken for granted.

Their relationship raises questions about whether love must follow a particular order and whether the way they have always believed in is the only right way to live. Rather than trying to change each other, the two learn to understand and embrace their differences, turning their romance into a story of personal growth.

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Until then, watch Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong in “100 Days My Prince” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)