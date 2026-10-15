Watch: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, And More Return For Bigger Chases In “Crash 2” Teasers

ENA’s “Crash 2” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“Crash” is the first Korean drama to tackle traffic crime investigations that told the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team as they relentlessly pursue villains on the road. Season 1 premiered in 2024, and the drama became the second-highest-rated ENA drama at the time.

Returning after two years, “Crash 2” raises the stakes as the Namgang Police Station’s TCI team becomes a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide. The series follows the team as it hunts down increasingly sophisticated and powerful violent traffic offenders.

The teaser poster features the tagline “More intense traffic crimes, another sweeping takedown,” making a strong impression. A bus overturns amid towering flames in the middle of the road, creating a scene of chaos. The perilous accident hints at the scale of the cases TCI will face.

The accompanying teaser video gets viewers’ hearts racing with high-speed pursuits, vehicle collisions, and a bus rollover. These scenes showcase upgraded car chases and expanded action sequences while amplifying the thrills of the genre. In particular, the tagline “Bigger stakes, fiercer pursuits” heightens anticipation for TCI’s expanded operations as the team takes on cases nationwide.

The teaser also promises character-driven storytelling built on stronger teamwork. Returning cast members include Lee Min Ki as the team’s brain Cha Yeon Ho; Kwak Sun Young as the fearless Min So Hee; Heo Sung Tae as Jung Chae Man; Lee Ho Chul as Woo Dong Gi; and Moon Hee as Eo Hyun Kyung. Joining the team is NCT member Jisung, who plays Ji Dae Se, a passionate rookie police officer.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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