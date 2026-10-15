Koo Kyo Hwan Embarks On His New Job At A Snowy Train Station In “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills featuring Koo Kyo Hwan in character!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

Koo Kyo Hwan plays Hyun Taek, a junior station employee who arrives late at Seoloh Station after battling heavy snowfall. As a newcomer eager to learn the ropes, Hyun Taek stays close to Gap Soo in hopes of winning over the station chief, who seems intent on testing him.

The newly released stills capture Hyun Taek as he learns the job from Gap Soo. In one still, he looks at someone in front of a tunnel with a tense expression, while another shows him responding over a radio, conveying the nervousness of a rookie station employee.

Other stills show him standing with his fingers pressed together and crouching in front of Gap Soo, revealing his clumsy yet eager personality. Meanwhile, his inscrutable expressions hint at another side of the character.

Koo Kyo Hwan expressed his delight at reuniting with Kim Yun Seok, saying, “After ‘Escape from Mogadishu,’ I really wanted to work with senior actor Kim Yun Seok again. It was an honor to work together on this project.”

Director Hong Eui Jeong also expressed confidence in Koo Kyo Hwan, saying, “I approached this project wondering whether anyone could be more suited than actor Koo Kyo Hwan to bring to life the fresh character of Hyun Taek that I had envisioned.”

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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