Watch: Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong Fall In Love Against All Odds In 'Make Me Tingle' Highlight Teaser

Get excited for the premiere of “Make Me Tingle”!

On October 15, “Make Me Tingle” unveiled a new highlight video giving an in-depth preview of the upcoming drama.

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

The newly released video begins with insight into Gong Yeon Su’s very traditional and conservative lifestyle, conveying her uncertainties about the idea of sex. However, a blind date with sex-toy startup CEO Dokgo Dal changes the trajectory of Gong Yeon Su’s future, especially as Gong Yeon Su joins the company as a Senior Marketer.

Dokgo Dal expresses his concern, saying, “I can’t leave promotions up to a marketer who has prejudice against the product.” However, Gong Yeon Su argues that her prejudice makes her a strong contender for knowing how to break the stigmas surrounding the products.

Dokgo Dal explains, “Sex is just a part of communication.” He adds, “I can respect it if sex is the final result of love for you, but I hope you know it can also be the start or a process to someone else.”

Despite their initial contrasting opinions, Dokgo Dal and Gong Yeon Su begin to fall for each other.

Check out the teaser below!

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Until then, watch Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong in “100 Days My Prince” below:

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Watch another trailer for “Make Me Tingle” on Viki:

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