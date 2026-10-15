Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, And Kim Jung Jin Invite Viewers To Their Comedy Trio’s 10th Anniversary Performance In “Happy Anding” Poster

tvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled its first poster!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling as unknowns and, after encountering a mysterious woman, set out to find new futures for themselves.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Tae Gu, the leader of the comedy trio Asura. Cho Hyun Chul transforms into Kim Nam Il, Asura’s witty performer, while Kim Jung Jin takes on the role of Han Jun Seo.

The newly released poster features Asura members Kang Tae Gu, Kim Nam Il, and Han Jun Seo, three little-known comedians who are more passionate about making people laugh than anyone else.

The poster offers a glimpse into the stories of Kang Tae Gu, Kim Nam Il, and Han Jun Seo. Having spent 10 years in obscurity while holding on to their dreams, the trio builds a human tower to announce their 10th anniversary performance. The poster’s tagline reads, “We invite you to the 10th anniversary performance of the comedy trio Asura.”

“Happy Anding” will premiere November 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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Also watch Cho Hyun Chul in “Dirty Money”:

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