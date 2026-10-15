Kim Jae Won, Cho Yi Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Kang You Seok, And More Go Casual In New Film “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

The newly released stills capture the applicants’ everyday lives away from the tense interview room. Having traded their neat suits for outfits that reflect their individual personalities, the actors reveal new sides of their characters.

Cho Yi Hyun, who plays Moon Hye In, a calm observer who carefully assesses situations, pairs a burgundy knit top with a blue shirt. Her resolute gaze creates an atmosphere distinct from her character’s appearance in the interview room.

Kim Jae Won, who plays Han Jin Woo, an idealist who views the world with an open mind, showcases a gentlemanly charm in a tonal outfit featuring a zip-up hoodie and a gray coat.

Shin Seung Ho, who plays Baek Seung Bin, an action-oriented leader who served as captain of his high school baseball team, creates a rugged look with a leather jacket, denim pants, sunglasses, and gloves.

Kang You Seok, who plays Lee Hee Chan, a natural mediator, conveys a relaxed and approachable vibe in a gray knit cardigan and with a contemplative expression.

Kwak Dong Yeon, who plays Jeon Yo Han, a strategist who rarely reveals his true intentions, pairs a dark gray outerwear piece with thin metal-frame glasses. His sharp gaze behind the glasses reinforces his intellectual image.

Bae Gang Hee, who plays Cha Joo Won, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé, showcases a sophisticated style in an off-the-shoulder knit top that reveals her shoulders, conveying an aloof charm.

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

While waiting, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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And Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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