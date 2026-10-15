Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Clash Over Their Conflicting Testimonies In “The Perfect Lie” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled a new teaser!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the evolving relationship between protagonists Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) as their relationship takes a dramatic turn. Through a fast-paced sequence of events, the teaser builds tension around the incident that lies at the center of their conflicting accounts.

The video opens with what appears to be a perfect first date between Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun. As the two cautiously share moments of physical affection amid the romantic atmosphere, everything seems to be going smoothly. However, the mood shifts dramatically when Kang Ji Sun’s narration declares, “Because that’s what life is: unpredictable.” The romantic scene gives way to a tense battle of conflicting accounts, and the investigation takes another turn when police officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon) becomes involved, further complicating the search for the truth about “that day.”

As the investigation deepens, the two protagonists find themselves unable to trust even the people they once believed in. Kang Ji Eun (Kim Ji Hyun), Kim Hyung Soo (Lee Chun Hee), and Park Joong Hyun (Oh Dong Min) then appear with enigmatic expressions, adding further intrigue to the unfolding mystery. Meanwhile, the conflict over the truth grows more intense as Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun push themselves to their limits, running and collapsing in scenes that heighten the tension. With their accounts at odds and the truth still unclear, the question remains: What happened to the two on “that day”?

Watch the full video below!

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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