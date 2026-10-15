Watch: Park Sung Woong Demonstrates Unwavering Loyalty To Silla In “Sword & Silence” Teaser

“Sword & Silence” has released a new teaser!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje, as well as China’s Tang dynasty, to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Park Sung Woong plays Kim Yu Shin, Silla’s foremost general who steadfastly holds his ground on the battlefield despite countless crises. Usually, he has an easygoing personality and gets along comfortably with everyone regardless of rank or status, but the moment he puts on his armor, he transforms into a formidable soldier who moves forward with victory as his sole objective.

The newly released teaser begins with Kim Yu Shin heading toward the royal court, leaving behind the cries of the people in the wake of war. His bloodstained armor and hand gripping his sword, along with the voiceover saying, “Your Majesty, you have a general who has fought tirelessly for Silla throughout his life,” encapsulate the years he has spent battling across countless battlefields.

The teaser then shows Kim Yu Shin on the battlefield as he takes up his sword once again to defend Silla, which is in crisis. He declares, “I, Kim Yu Shin, have arrived. Receive my sword!” as he hurls his blade at the enemy. He then urges his soldiers, “Relish even defeat, and relish even death!” His unyielding determination and commanding presence raise anticipation for the battles he will lead.

As Kim Yu Shin shouts, “For Silla!” the Silla army charges the enemy lines in unison. The sight of Kim Yu Shin cutting down enemies at the forefront of the battle reveals his formidable presence as a great general. His solemn resolve, expressed through the words, “If Silla can survive, I will gladly die here,” demonstrates his unwavering loyalty and his willingness to put his kingdom before his own life.

The production team commented, “The teaser reveals Kim Yu Shin’s firm determination to defend his kingdom at the cost of his life, regardless of the threats he faces. Please look forward to Kim Yu Shin’s steadfast leadership as he pursues the monumental goal of unifying the Three Kingdoms on a battlefield where life and death hang in the balance.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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