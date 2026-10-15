Watch: Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, Lee Jung Shin, And More Impress At Script Reading For 'What A Boss Wants'

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has teased the chemistry among its cast!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The script reading session was attended by director Kang Sol and writer Nam Ji Yeon, along with key cast members including Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, Lee Jung Shin, Park Jung Hak, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Do Yeop, Kim Yoon Kyung, and Lee Chung Joo, who showcased their initial acting chemistry.

Sung Hoon, who stars as Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of O-Yes Entertainment and an AI genius, expresses the multifaceted nature of a character who hides pain behind a cold exterior with charisma and a restrained tone. He meticulously captures and portrays the traits of a cool-headed realist who trusts data more than people.

Oh Se Young takes on the role of Lee Eun Chae, a character overflowing with positive energy, showing off her unique bold and lovely charm. She adds vitality to the production by skillfully navigating her contrasting daily life as an ordinary job seeker on the front lines of employment by day, and a commanding indie band vocalist named Soo by night.

Lee Jung Shin, who plays Moon Tae Kyung, a warm and affectionate pediatrician, draws attention by bringing out the charm of an all-around man with his gentle tone of voice.

Furthermore, the addition of a stellar supporting cast with solid acting skills including Park Jung Hak, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Do Yeop, Kim Yoon Kyung, and Lee Chung Joo, further elevate the quality and depth of the drama.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Sung Hoon’s drama “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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Also watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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