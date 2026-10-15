Watch: ENHYPEN Unveils Renewal Edition Of Official Light Stick Version 2

Watch: ENHYPEN Unveils Renewal Edition Of Official Light Stick Version 2

Celeb
Oct 15, 2026
by S Nam

ENHYPEN has amped up their light stick design!

On October 15, ENHYPEN unveiled the renewal edition for Version 2 of their official light stick. The renewal edition prominently features the new ENHYPEN logo on the globe, creating a projection-like effect when shined against a wall.

Check out the renewal edition below!

ENHYPEN is currently partaking in their world tour “BLOOD SAGA.” What do you think of ENHYPEN’s renewed light stick design?

Source (1)

ENHYPEN

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read