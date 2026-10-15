Watch: ENHYPEN Unveils Renewal Edition Of Official Light Stick Version 2

ENHYPEN has amped up their light stick design!

On October 15, ENHYPEN unveiled the renewal edition for Version 2 of their official light stick. The renewal edition prominently features the new ENHYPEN logo on the globe, creating a projection-like effect when shined against a wall.

Check out the renewal edition below!

ENHYPEN is currently partaking in their world tour “BLOOD SAGA.” What do you think of ENHYPEN’s renewed light stick design?

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