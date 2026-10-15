Jung Yong Hwa Leaves Choi Yang Rak At His Wit's End In New Drama 'Oh! My Guard'

The upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has unveiled new stills featuring Choi Yang Rak’s special appearance!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Choi Yang Rak plays Kim Hyun Chul, the director leading the drama starring global top star Uhm Tae Bong. Despite being the director in charge of the set, he portrays a character who constantly finds himself in unexpected situations and at a loss for what to do because of Uhm Tae Bong, who has very firm standards of his own.

The production team stated, “Choi Yang Rak added vitality to every scene with his unique, seasoned acting skills and witty chemistry with Jung Yong Hwa,” adding, “The unexpected synergy between a top star and the director who is constantly flustered by him will be another highlight of the show. Please look forward to Choi Yang Rak’s delightful performance.”

“Oh! My Gaurd” premieres on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)