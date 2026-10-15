Ok Ja Yeon Is A Sharp Detective Seeking The Truth Behind Conflicting Accounts In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills of Ok Ja Yeon in character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth, while Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth.

Caught between their conflicting accounts is Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon), a detective who persistently investigates the truth behind the case. Through the detective’s perspective, viewers will also find themselves constantly trying to figure out which of the two leads is lying.

Lee Hwa Young is a lieutenant in the Women and Juvenile Affairs Division at Sangcheon Police Station. Rational, responsible, and committed to her principles, Lee Hwa Young is determined to uncover the truth hidden behind Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s seemingly “perfect first date.”

In the newly released stills, Lee Hwa Young is focused on her investigation with minimal makeup and her hair tightly tied back. Although her expression appears composed and indifferent, her unwavering gaze conveys the sharp instincts of someone determined to get to the heart of the case.

The production team shared, “Lee Hwa Young is a character who pursues the truth amid the conflicting accounts of Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun. She helps drive the story forward alongside the two leads and holds an important key to the plot.”

They added, “Ok Ja Yeon has brought her own distinctive touch to the principled Lee Hwa Young, further enhancing the drama. We ask for your interest and anticipation for Ok Ja Yeon’s outstanding performance.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ok Ja Yeon in “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki:

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