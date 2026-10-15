Yena Teases New Version Of Official Light Stick

Yena will be releasing a new version of her light stick!

On October 15, Yena unveiled a poster teasing Version 2 of her official light stick. Similar to the original light stick, the new version includes a heart-shaped design as its centerpiece. Additionally, the new version features a set of wings along with the heart.

Check out the design below!

Pre-orders for the light stick will open on October 19 at 3 p.m. KST. Are you excited for the new light stick design?

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: YH Entertainment