Nam Ji Hyun Discovers Her Former Blind Date Is Her New Client In “Make Me Tingle”

The new drama “Make Me Tingle” has unveiled more stills ahead of its premiere!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Gong Yeon Su grew up in a family that values traditional beliefs and has always taken a cautious approach to dating and relationships. After attending a blind date at her family elders’ urging, she meets Dokgo Dal, but their encounter ends without going anywhere. Since she was never particularly enthusiastic about marriage-oriented dating in the first place, she sees little reason to spend more time with Dokgo Dal, who shows no particular interest in her.

However, the two cross paths again under unexpected circumstances. Hoping to bring some change to her everyday life, Gong Yeon Su volunteers for a new project and discovers that Dokgo Dal is her client. His company is a sex-toy startup, and taking on its marketing introduces her to an unfamiliar field and a new professional challenge.

For Gong Yeon Su, who has always viewed love and sexual relationships from a conservative perspective, marketing sex toys requires her to do more than demonstrate her professional skills—it also challenges her to reconsider her long-held beliefs. The fact that Dokgo Dal, her former blind date, is now her client adds another layer of tension as the two navigate the divide between their personal first impressions and professional relationship.

The newly released stills show Gong Yeon Su visiting Dokgo Dal’s company. Faced with unfamiliar and unexpected sights, she struggles to hide her bewilderment. Meanwhile, Dokgo Dal remains focused on his work, seemingly unaware of her arrival.

Other scenes show Gong Yeon Su studying on her own to prepare for her new assignment. While watching a documentary about love and sexual relationships at her traditional family home, she becomes so engrossed in the program that she fails to notice her aunt, Gong Mi Young (Jeong In Ji), is beside her. In an unexpected turn, Gong Mi Young watches the screen alongside her niece without showing any particular surprise.

This scene highlights the cultural differences Gong Yeon Su encounters as she tries to learn about a field that is entirely new to her. Her efforts to adapt to an unfamiliar professional environment, along with her traditional family’s reactions, are expected to create humorous moments throughout the drama.

“Make Me Tingle” will be released on October 15 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a trailer for “Make Me Tingle” here:

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