Lee Sun Bin Is A Newcomer In The High-Stakes World Of CSAT Question Setting In “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng”

The upcoming film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” has unveiled new character stills of Lee Sun Bin!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” is a comedy film about Maeng Bo Ram (Lee Sun Bin), a Korean language teacher from a small provincial town who unexpectedly joins the team responsible for creating Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, due to an administrative error. The question-setting headquarters is sealed off for 40 days as the committee works in complete secrecy to create “problem-free questions” without typos or room for dispute.

A sincere Korean language teacher who once taught children in a small provincial town, Maeng Bo Ram suddenly finds herself inside the heavily secured CSAT question-setting headquarters due to an administrative mishap. Surrounded by highly educated, highly accomplished, and experienced exam setters, she navigates one challenge after another with nothing but her genuine concern for students and unwavering convictions.

In the newly released character stills, Maeng Bo Ram reveals a fresh, sincere, and endearingly awkward side as a rookie exam setter. In one still, she clasps her hands neatly together, wearing an innocent expression. In another, she dons oversized horn-rimmed glasses and intently studies an exam paper, reflecting her genuine concern for the students who will eventually take the test.

Lee Sun Bin shared, “Although Maeng Bo Ram might seem a little frustrating at times, I carefully studied the character so that she could also come across as the warmest and most righteous teacher to someone.” She added, “I hope audiences enjoy the film while feeling as though they’re wholeheartedly cheering for ‘Teacher Maeng.’”

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will hit theaters nationwide on October 28.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood” below:

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