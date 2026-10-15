Ryu Hye Young And Nam Yoon Su’s Livestream Crew Face A Mysterious Threat In “Killing Time” Posters

Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su’s upcoming film “Killing Time” has unveiled two new posters!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

The newly released “LIVE CAM” posters are designed to resemble screenshots from an actual internet livestream. Set inside a dark, abandoned hospital, each poster captures an unidentified figure approaching the person behind the camera. In the second poster, the figure looms dangerously close while wielding a knife-like object, further emphasizing the film’s horror elements.

The phrase “Will you enter the ‘Killing’ live stream?” adds to the suspense, leaving viewers curious about the terrifying events that await in the film.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters on October 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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And Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City”:

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