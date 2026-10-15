EXID's Hani Signs With New Agency

EXID’s Hani has joined a new agency!

On October 18, NEXUS ENM officially announced that Hani had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

“We are delighted to be able to work together with actress Ahn Hee Yeon [Hani’s given name], who possesses a wide array of charms,” said NEXUS ENM. “As she is an actress with solid acting skills and her own unique color, we will actively support her so that she can showcase her abilities to her heart’s content.”

NEXUS ENM is currently home to a roster of actors that includes Song Ji Hyo, Lee Sun Bin, Soo Ae, and more.

Meanwhile, Hani is currently starring in the popular KBS 2TV drama “Love on the Menu.”

Watch Hani in “Love on the Menu” on Viki below:

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