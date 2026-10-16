Lee Jung Shin Dishes On His Character In 'What A Boss Wants,' Chemistry With Oh Se Young, And More

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared new stills of Lee Jung Shin in character!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Lee Jung Shin stars as Moon Tae Kyung, a promising pediatrician who seems to have it all: exceptional medical skills, a charming, puppy-like appearance, and a warm, kind-hearted personality. His life takes a turn when he begins to develop feelings for Lee Eun Chae after helping her, eventually becoming her reliable protector whenever she faces trouble.

Lee Jung Shin describes his character using three key phrases: “Yes-man,” “Perfect man,” and “Fool.” He explains, “Tae Kyung is a flawless individual, but he is a fool for love who says ‘yes’ to everything Lee Eun Chae says.” This contrast between his professional perfection and his soft-hearted devotion to her is set to captivate viewers.

The actor placed special emphasis on portraying Tae Kyung’s emotional journey. “I felt that his feelings for Eun Chae were the most important element,” he noted. “I paid close attention to not just the dialogue but the way he looks at her,” aiming to convey the character’s sincerity through subtle changes in his gaze and facial expressions.

He also expressed great satisfaction for his chemistry with co-star Oh Se Young. “Oh Se Young always creates a comfortable atmosphere on set,” he praised, adding that they have reached a point where they can naturally exchange ad-libs.

Lee Jung Shin invited viewers to tune in, saying, “Please look forward to seeing how the seemingly perfect Moon Tae Kyung changes after meeting Lee Eun Chae. We are pouring our hearts into this drama, so I hope everyone enjoys watching it.”

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lee Jung Shin in “Sh**ting Stars”:

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