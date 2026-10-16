Kim Ji Won Is Rushed To The Emergency Room Covered In Blood In 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

On October16, the production team of “Doctor X” captured viewers’ attention by releasing stills from a tense emergency room scene.

In the newly released stills below, Gye Soo Jung is lying motionless on an emergency room bed, drenched in blood. Her clothes, soaked through with blood, suggest an ominous situation.

The urgency is further heightened by the sight of Emergency Medicine Specialist Kim Sung Jin (Heo Joon Seok) frantically performing emergency treatment, alongside the panicked facial expression of intern Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok).

Adding to the shock, Hospital Director Bu Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) is seen visiting Gye Soo Jung. Viewers are curious to find out the full story behind this emergency situation in the upcoming broadcast.

Episode 3 of “Doctor X” will air on October 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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