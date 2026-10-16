Watch: Kim Ji Won, Kim Woo Seok, And More Are All Smiles On Set Of 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has shared a new making-of video!

The new behind-the-scenes video begins with Kim Ji Won checking the movements for her scene. Kim Ji Won impresses with her stamina, carrying child actress Yuna on her back and running off with the wheelchair.

Due to the high energy on set, Kim Ji Won has difficulty holding in her laughter. At the cafe scene, Kim Woo Seok shares that his go-to menu is an iced americano, while Kim Ji Won comments that she likes iced americano and iced chocolate.

The making-of video continues to show close chemistry between the cast members as the team celebrates Lee Jin Hee’s birthday, also highlighting how Lee Sung Wook and Kwon Seung Woo make the cast laugh with their playful personalities.

After Kim Ji Won delivers Gye Soo Jung’s lines, the cast and staff comment on how cool she sounds, leaving Kim Ji Won smiling brightly. Kim Ji Won also showcases professionalism as she skillfully receites difficult lines with technical medical terms.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Doctor X” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way” below:

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