Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Are Confronted By The Police In '100 Days Of Deception'

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung will have a run-in with the police on the next episode of “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong refused the money she had requested from Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) after the plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) went awry.

Later, Sato Hideo went looking for Lee Ga Kyeong, only to be told by Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) that she had quit her job. However, the two wound up crossing paths again at the pawn shop, where Sato Hideo dramatically caught her in his arms and declared, “Got you, pickpocket.”

In suspenseful new stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, things take an unexpected turn when police officers suddenly storm into the pawn shop with their guns drawn. As the police take aim at Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo, the two freeze in place with their hands in the air.

Unlike Lee Ga Kyeong, who is terrified by the possibility that she will be exposed as a pickpocket, Sato Hideo appears relatively calm as he stares down the barrel of a police officer’s gun.

Later, after the police withdraw and the commotion ends, the confrontation between Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo continues. Lee Ga Kyeong continues to insist that she’s not a pickpocket, while Sato Hideo’s suspicions persist as he seeks to recover his lost pawn shop ticket.

“Episode 3 will mark the beginning of Lee Ga Kyeong’s activities as a spy, and there will also be a change in the relationship between Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the thrilling and heart-fluttering story that will unfold between the two of them amidst a web of lies and suspicions that are gradually spiraling out of control.”

The third episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in his film “Hi-Five” below:

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