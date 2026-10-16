Watch: Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, And Kim Jung Jin Laugh At Their Own Jokes In 'Happy Anding' Teaser

Get ready for a hilarious comedy trio!

On October 16, tvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Happy Anding” shared its first teaser.

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling as unknowns and, after encountering a mysterious woman, set out to find new futures for themselves.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Tae Gu, the leader of the comedy trio Asura. Cho Hyun Chul transforms into Kim Nam Il, Asura’s witty performer, while Kim Jung Jin takes on the role of Han Jun Seo.

The new released teaser depicts the chaotic everyday lives of Asura from their hilarious costumes to their strange antics. Kang Tae Gu confidently leads the team, saying, “Just trust and follow me.” Despite the people around them thinking they are a nuisance, the trio remains steadfast in their resolve to pursue comedy.

Watch the teaser below!

“Happy Anding” will premiere November 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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Also watch Cho Hyun Chul in “Dirty Money”:

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