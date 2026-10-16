Watch: Lee Jae Wook Fights For His Life During A Suspiciously High-Paying Gig In 'Dead-End Job' Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the thrilling main trailer for its upcoming series “Dead-End Job”!

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that tells the story of Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook), who comes across a strange employment agency offering lucrative part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could have never imagined.

The newly released trailer opens on a despondent Hyeok Jun feeling helpless and trapped by his mountain of debt. Desperate for a way out, Hyeok Jun spots an ad for the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency, where the pay starts at 10 times the minimum wage.

Despite the suspiciously appealing wage, Hyeok Jun senses something ominous about his new part-time job, and sure enough, he soon finds himself trapped in a surreal, terrifying nightmare that he can’t explain. However, the pay is too good to turn down, and so Hyeok Jun returns again and again to the Spider Staffing Agency, where every gig seems to put his life in danger.

At one point, Hyeok Jun is approached by Yeon Ju (Go Min Si), who cryptically asks him, “Aren’t you curious? About what Spider Staffing Agency does?” Meanwhile, Hyeok Jun’s tough and pragmatic younger sister Ji Yun (Kim Min Ha) seeks out the head of the Spider Staffing Agency (Lee Hee Joon) to ask if her brother worked there.

Amidst a montage of strange, life-threatening phenomena, the boss says dismissively in voice-over, “What do you mean, a nightmare? It was a part-time job. A sweet gig, at that.”

Check out the new trailer with English subtitles below!

“Dead-End Job” will premiere on October 30.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Hee Joon in “The Scarecrow” below:

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