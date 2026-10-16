Cho Yi Hyun Dishes On Her Chemistry With Jin Young In New Romance Drama "Summer Vacation"
Cho Yi Hyun has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Summer Vacation”!
“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. B1A4’s Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.
When Kim Ha Yeon, who has been longing to escape reality and become the main character of her own life, accompanies her father on a business trip to the village of Upo, she crosses paths with Jo Yu Gyeom, who has been living a monotonous life while feeling trapped by his traditional family’s strict rules.
Describing why she was drawn to “Summer Vacation,” Cho Yi Hyun recalled, “When I was reading the script, I imagined a dreamy vibe. I was really curious how that vibe would translate on screen, and I felt this pull of wanting to step inside the [story] myself.”
The actress also spoke fondly of her character, remarking, “[Ha Yeon] is a character with a wish that every girl has probably thought about at least once, even in passing. The youthful nervousness of a girl who feels she has met the ideal type of her dreams was cute, and I was drawn to the innocence of the character.”
“To Kim Ha Yeon, Jo Yu Gyeom is like a lottery ticket that has landed right in front of her,” continued Cho Yi Hyun. “It was no different from seeing a dream you’d only imagined suddenly appear in reality.”
Expressing her gratitude towards her co-star Jin Young, Cho Yi Hyun shared, “He truly took great care of me on set. We also talked a lot, and thanks to his attentively taking the lead, we were able to work together comfortably.”
When asked to name a moment from filming that stood out in her memory, Cho Yi Hyun chose a scene where they swam in the autumn sea at night.
“We joked around a lot on set, and the conversation never stopped flowing,” she recalled. “But out of everything, the moment that I found most memorable was when we went into the autumn sea and swam at night. Although the weather was quite cold, it was a lot of fun because we were together, so it stands out in my memory.”
The actress went on, “I think ‘Summer Vacation’ will linger with me as a ‘dream.’ The vibe was so pretty and beautiful throughout filming, which made me feel like I was dreaming.”
Cho Yi Hyun concluded, “I’m genuinely happy to be able to finally show [this drama] to viewers. I hope you’ll join us in enjoying ‘Summer Vacation,’ which is like a midsummer night’s dream.”
“Summer Vacation” premieres on October 26 and will be available to watch on Viki.
In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:
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