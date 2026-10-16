Jang Seung Jo Makes Special Appearance As Kim Ji Won’s New Rival In “Doctor X”

Jang Seung Jo will make a special appearance in “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Jang Seung Jo will play Na Dae Il, a newly appointed surgery professor at Guseo University Hospital. A former military surgeon who served for many years, Na Dae Il is an experienced surgeon with extensive clinical expertise who is set to become a new rival to Gye Soo Jung.

In the newly released stills, Na Dae Il exudes the image of a flawless surgery professor with his polished appearance and relaxed smile. However, a fleeting glimpse of his cold gaze shifts the mood, raising questions about his true intentions hidden behind his friendly exterior.

Even a handshake with Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun) carries a subtle tension, further heightening curiosity about the turmoil he may bring into the lives of Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook.

Episode 3 of “Doctor X” will air on October 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” below:

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