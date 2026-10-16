Jang Seung Jo Makes Special Appearance As Kim Ji Won’s New Rival In “Doctor X”

Jang Seung Jo Makes Special Appearance As Kim Ji Won’s New Rival In “Doctor X”

Drama Preview
Oct 16, 2026
by M Lim

Jang Seung Jo will make a special appearance in “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Jang Seung Jo will play Na Dae Il, a newly appointed surgery professor at Guseo University Hospital. A former military surgeon who served for many years, Na Dae Il is an experienced surgeon with extensive clinical expertise who is set to become a new rival to Gye Soo Jung.

In the newly released stills, Na Dae Il exudes the image of a flawless surgery professor with his polished appearance and relaxed smile. However, a fleeting glimpse of his cold gaze shifts the mood, raising questions about his true intentions hidden behind his friendly exterior.

Even a handshake with Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun) carries a subtle tension, further heightening curiosity about the turmoil he may bring into the lives of Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook.

Episode 3 of “Doctor X” will air on October 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” below:

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Source (1)

Doctor X
Jang Seung Jo

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