If you’re a manga fan who loves seeing your favorite stories come to life on screen, we’ve got you covered!

From childhood friends who slowly fall in love, to hilarious misunderstandings that lead to unexpected romance, and even magical powers that help you fall for the very man you once considered your rival, Japanese BL dramas have something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a fluffy romance, an emotional slow burn, or a love story with a delightfully unusual twist, these adaptations are worth adding to your watchlist.

Here are six Japanese BL dramas adapted from popular manga that you absolutely must watch!

Adapted from Toyota Yuu’s manga series, “Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!” follows the unexpected chain of events that turns Adachi Kiyoshi’s (Akaso Eiji) ordinary life upside down.

Adachi Kiyoshi is an ordinary salaryman who turns 30 without ever having experienced romantic intimacy. On his birthday, he unexpectedly gains a peculiar ability: he can read people’s minds whenever he touches them. At first, like anyone else in his position, Adachi Kiyoshi wonders if he is losing his mind. However, after learning about the so-called 30-year virginity curse that supposedly turns people into wizards, he begins trying to adjust to his unusual circumstances.

But as if his life weren’t chaotic enough, an unexpected encounter with his handsome and popular coworker, Kurosawa Yuichi (Machida Keita), changes everything. When Adachi accidentally touches him, he discovers that the seemingly perfect man has secretly fallen in love with someone. And that someone is none other than Adachi himself!

“Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!” has become one of the most beloved titles in the wave of Japanese BL dramas. While the absurd premise initially seems like a fun way to inject humor into the story, Adachi’s ability to read minds soon allows him to discover a much softer, more vulnerable, and genuinely kind side of Kurosawa. As he gets to know the man he once considered a rival, Adachi gradually finds himself falling for him too, proving that sometimes the most unexpected magic is falling in love.

Start watching “Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!”:

Watch Now

Aoki Sota (Michieda Shunsuke) has a crush on Hashimoto Mio (Fukumoto Riko), his sweet and kind classmate, who just might be the cutest girl he knows. However, his love life takes an unexpected turn when he borrows an eraser from Mio and discovers Ida Kousuke’s (Meguro Ren) name written on it. Heartbroken, Aoki accidentally drops the eraser, which is soon picked up by Ida himself. Mistaking the name on the eraser as a sign of Aoki’s romantic interest, Ida assumes that Aoki has a crush on him!

Now, in a normal world, Aoki would simply explain the misunderstanding. But Aoki is the main character in a romantic comedy, so naturally, things cannot be that simple! Instead of clearing things up, he convinces himself that he is protecting Mio’s dignity by giving her time to confess her feelings to Ida herself. And besides, what could possibly go wrong? It is not as if Kousuke could actually fall for him, right? RIGHT?

Based on the manga of the same name written by Hinekure Wataru and illustrated by Aruko, “My Love Mix-Up!” is a genuinely hilarious BL drama that also has the ability to make its audience cry. It beautifully captures the experience of getting to know someone who once felt like a complete stranger, falling in love for the first time, and struggling to understand what those unfamiliar feelings actually mean. Despite being set in the early 2020s, the drama evokes a sense of youth and nostalgia, reminding viewers of the awkwardness, innocence, and excitement of first love.

Michieda Shunsuke’s willingness to look absolutely ridiculous for the sake of comedy makes the drama even more memorable. And with its lovable characters, hilarious misunderstandings, heartfelt moments, and endless meme potential, “My Love Mix-Up!” is the kind of BL that practically begs to be rewatched. It gets a solid 100 percent on the re-watchability scale!

Start watching “My Love Mix-Up!”:

Watch Now

Hira Kazunari (Hagiwara Riku) is an extremely socially awkward high school student who struggles to fit in and often finds himself on the fringes of school life. When the new semester begins, his situation takes an uncomfortable turn until he is unexpectedly rescued by Kiyoi Sou (Yagi Yusei), a charismatic and immensely popular classmate. Hira soon falls head over heels for Kiyoi, whom he admires from afar, but believes that someone like him could never win the heart of someone so out of reach.

Based on the novel and manga of the same name by Nagira Yuu, “My Beautiful Man” is not for everyone. However, for viewers who aren’t put off by complex characters and complicated relationships that sometimes border on toxicity, this series can be a truly captivating experience.

On the surface, Kiyoi is a charismatic young man adored by everyone around him. His popularity and confidence can make him come across as narcissistic, and at times, he seems to treat Hira like someone he can use for his own benefit. However, the more the audience learns about Kiyoi’s perspective, the clearer it becomes that his behavior is rooted in a much deeper emotional struggle. Despite being admired by so many people, Kiyoi craves Hira’s presence in his life in a way that no one else can replace.

What makes “My Beautiful Man” so fascinating is the way it explores the complicated dynamics between two people who see themselves and each other so differently. Their relationship is far from conventional or entirely healthy, but beneath its uncomfortable moments lies a compelling story about loneliness, longing, admiration, and the desperate need to be truly seen by someone.

Start watching “My Beautiful Man”:

Watch Now

For Nozue (Takeda Kouhei), a 39-year-old office worker, life has never felt more monotonous. Trapped in a routine that he repeats day after day, he has begun to feel as though his life has lost its spark. Then there is his 29-year-old subordinate, Togawa (Kimura Tatsunari), who initially comes across as cold and distant. Little does Nozue know, however, that Togawa has a crush on him. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they visit a trendy pancake shop together, setting the stage for a series of outings that gradually bring them closer.

Based on the manga of the same name by Sagan Sagan, “Old Fashion Cupcake” is a heartwarming reminder that it is never too late to fall in love, and that sometimes, happiness finds us when we least expect it. While the drama shines through its engaging plot and the undeniable chemistry between its leads, what makes it truly special is its honest portrayal of Nozue’s emotional struggles.

Many people in their late 30s can relate to Nozue’s fear of being stuck in a stagnant life, wondering whether the excitement and possibilities of youth have already passed them by. Through his growing connection with Togawa, the drama gently reminds viewers that life doesn’t have to remain predictable, that it is never too late to try something new, and that love can bring unexpected warmth to even the most ordinary days. Sometimes, all it takes is stepping outside your comfort zone to discover that the best chapters of your life might still be ahead of you.

Start watching “Old Fashion Cupcake”:

Watch Now

Based on the popular manga of the same name by Mika, “I Cannot Reach You” is a classic friends-to-lovers story centered on Yamato (Maeda Kentaro) and Kakeru (Kashiwagi Haru). Yamato is a popular and charismatic high school student who has been best friends with Kakeru, a shy and introverted classmate, since childhood. Despite their opposite personalities, the two share a seemingly unbreakable bond. However, Yamato has been hiding a secret that he fears could ruin their friendship if it ever comes to light: his feelings for Kakeru go far beyond friendship, and he longs to confess his love. As their relationship begins to change, Yamato must decide whether to reveal his true feelings and risk changing their friendship forever.

On the surface, “I Cannot Reach You” might seem like any other friends-to-lovers story, where one person has been secretly in love for years while the other remains oblivious to their feelings. However, what makes this drama such a sweet and endearing watch is the authenticity of its characters. Their awkwardness feels remarkably true to real teenagers, especially as they struggle with the fear of losing someone they hold dear while trying to navigate unfamiliar romantic feelings.

Beyond the central romance, the drama also beautifully portrays the warmth of friendship, both between Yamato and Kakeru and within their wider circle of friends. Rather than relying on grand gestures or unnecessary melodrama, “I Cannot Reach You” finds its charm in the little moments, the hesitant glances, the unspoken words, and the quiet realization that the person who knows you best might also be the one you fall in love with.

Start watching “I Cannot Reach You”:

Watch Now

Takizawa Kazuma (Sakurai Yuki) and Ishihara Ren (Takamatsu Aloha) were once inseparable childhood friends, but their close bond was cut short when Kazuma’s family moved to the United States. 10 years later, fate brings them back together when they unexpectedly become coworkers at the same company. However, the warm and affectionate Ren that Kazuma remembers has grown distant and reserved, leaving him wondering how to bridge the gap between them.

Based on the manga of the same name by Haru, “Tokyo in April Is…” is a second-chance romance that proves some connections never truly fade, no matter how much time passes. But don’t let the seemingly simple premise fool you. What makes this drama especially compelling is how it explores the lasting impact of childhood trauma and the ways people learn to cope with pain differently. While Kazuma is ready to reconnect and understand what happened between them, Ren has spent years carrying emotional wounds that make it difficult for him to open up.

Start watching “Tokyo in April Is…”:

Watch Now

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “A Love Other Than Yours” and “Dive into You.”

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “Love in Disguise.”