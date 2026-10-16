Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Woo, And Park Sung Woong Join Forces To Unify The Three Kingdoms In “Sword & Silence”

The upcoming drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills of Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Woo, and Park Sung Woong!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje, as well as China’s Tang dynasty, to unify the Three Kingdoms.

In “Sword & Silence,” the relationships among three key figures—Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook), Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), and Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong)—lie at the heart of the story. Kim Pop Min, the eldest son of Kim Chun Chu (King Taejong Muyeol), the 29th ruler of Silla, is a perceptive man who has developed a sharp intellect and keen political insight. Fighting alongside his maternal uncle Kim Yu Shin in numerous battles, he also hones his bravery and leadership skills as a military commander.

Kim Chun Chu, a grandson of the deposed King Jinji, his son Kim Pop Min, and Kim Yu Shin, who hails from the Gaya lineage, join forces for the future of their kingdom despite facing opposition from Silla’s Jingol aristocracy.

Notably, Kim Pop Min initially clashes with his father because he views Kim Chun Chu’s pragmatic approach to diplomacy as cowardly. However, the two eventually come to share the goal of achieving peace through the unification of the Three Kingdoms, setting Kim Pop Min on the path to becoming a leader.

Kim Chun Chu and Kim Yu Shin work together as partners bound by blood ties and political trust. Kim Chun Chu, who marries Kim Yu Shin’s younger sister, shares a close brother-in-law relationship with him. The two demonstrate a perfect division of responsibilities: Kim Chun Chu lays the groundwork through his political acumen and diplomatic skills, while Kim Yu Shin remains steadfastly loyal, suppresses internal rebellions, and fights on the battlefield to secure victory.

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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And Kim Kang Woo in “The Old Woman With the Knife” below:

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