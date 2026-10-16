Watch: Hong Seung Hee Comes To Believe That She's The Female Lead In Jung Yong Hwa's Drama In 'Oh! My Guard' Preview

The upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has unveiled a preview of its first episode!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

The teaser for the first episode highlights the lives of two protagonists living in different worlds. Although top star Uhm Tae Bong is known as a master of romance dramas, he stops his kiss scene with co-star Song Na Ri (Park You Na) just moments before their lips touch. This leads to a situation where the director feels frustrated, asking, “Why won’t you film a good scene?” while his manager suspiciously asks, “Have you really never kissed anyone before?”

On the other hand, chaebol heiress Oh Hae Ra lives alone in a quiet, grand mansion, finding her only joy in watching the drama “Prince’s Bodyguard,” which stars Uhm Tae Bong. As a “daughter who has drifted away from the Chairman’s interest,” she imagines herself as the female lead in a romance with him while watching the screen, wishing, “I hope something happens to me, too.”

The fates of the two change rapidly when news breaks that Uhm Tae Bong has been injured during filming. Thinking, “If not now, I might never be able to see him,” Oh Hae Ra rushes out of the mansion and gets into an accident. Afterward, she comes to believe that she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead from her favorite drama “Prince’s Bodyguard,” and that Uhm Tae Bong in reality is the male lead Han Jung Woo.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in her film “The Moon”:

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