tripleS’s Jiwoo To Limit Movements During Upcoming Schedules Due To Ankle Injury

tripleS’s Jiwoo will limit her movements and refrain from performing choreography during the group’s upcoming concert in Taipei following a minor ankle injury.

On October 16, tripleS’s agency MODHAUS released the following official statement:

Hello, this is MODHAUS.

We would like to inform you about tripleS’s Jiwoo’s injury and upcoming activities.

Jiwoo recently visited the hospital after sustaining a minor ankle injury during her schedule. Following an examination, medical professionals advised that she needs sufficient rest and recovery.

While we recommended that she take time off, prioritizing our artist’s health and safety above all else, we have decided to respect Jiwoo’s wishes and allow her to participate in the upcoming tripleS World Tour “ANDLESS” concert in Taipei, as well as her subsequent scheduled activities. However, she will not perform choreography and will minimize her movements to avoid putting strain on the injured area.

This decision was made after thorough discussions with the artist, and we will provide every possible support to ensure that Jiwoo can recover quickly with sufficient rest.

We will continue to carefully monitor our artist’s health and do our utmost to ensure that she can meet WAVs again in the best possible condition.

We sincerely apologize once again for sharing this sudden news with WAVs, and we kindly ask for your understanding and continued warm support.

Thank you.