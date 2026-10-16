Yoo Jae Myung Is A Powerful Yet Quirky Head Of CSAT Question-Setting Team In “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng”

The upcoming “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” has unveiled new stills of Yoo Jae Myung!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” is a comedy film about Maeng Bo Ram (Lee Sun Bin), a Korean language teacher from a small provincial town who unexpectedly joins the team responsible for creating Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, due to an administrative error. The question-setting headquarters is sealed off for 40 days as the committee works in complete secrecy to create “problem-free questions” without typos or room for dispute.

Yoo Jae Myung stars as Moon Joo Yeol, the head of the committee responsible for setting Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). A character who can be strangely irritating yet impossible to dislike, Moon Joo Yeol is an all-powerful figure who handles even administrative errors at the question-setting headquarters without batting an eye. As a veteran CSAT question setter, he uses his authority to take charge of situations, but his occasionally eccentric behavior also reveals a surprisingly human side that adds to his charm.

The newly released stills showcase Moon Joo Yeol’s multifaceted personality. In one, he sits at the head of a conference table and gestures firmly, revealing his ambition as a powerful insider.

In another, he rests his hand on books while conversing with others, reflecting his seasoned demeanor.

Describing his approach to the character, Yoo Jae Myung said, “I wanted to naturally portray the kind of adults and members of the older generation who are always around us.”

He added, “This film strives to humorously portray the many different kinds of people in our world who fight with one another, compromise, resort to underhanded tactics to protect their positions, and yet, amid it all, lead lives guided by sincerity.”

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will premiere in theaters nationwide on October 28.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Jae Myung in “Love Me” below!

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