BESTie Announces Reunion After 11 Years

BESTie is making their long-awaited reunion!

On October 16, the four members Hyeyeon, Yuji, Dahye, and Haeryung shared a video taken together with the caption, “BESTie is reuniting! Please show lots of interest and support.”

BESTie first debuted in 2013 with the single “Pitapat,” and their final album was released in 2015. Since then, Hyeyeon became a successful trot singer, while Yuji built up a strong career as a musical actress. Dahye appeared on “EXchange 3” and has been active as an influencer and solo artist, while Haeryung is currently an actress.

Recently, BESTie’s 2013 track “Love Options” has been rising on Korean charts after going viral on social media.

Stay tuned for updates on their reunion!

While waiting, watch Haeryung in “The Escape of the Seven”:

Watch Now