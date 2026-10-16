“The Table: Day and Night” Sets Premiere Date With Poster Featuring 4 Different Love Stories

“The Table: Day and Night” has confirmed its release date!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Joon), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

Along with the announcement that “The Table: Day and Night” will premiere on November 4, the film also unveiled its main poster, which captures the eight characters and their four different love stories, offering a glimpse into the fleeting yet meaningful moments shared by those who pass through the same café by day and by night.

In the poster, Yoo Jin is holding a wristwatch close to her ear to listen to its ticking, while Hyeon Oh repairs the watch’s components. Meanwhile, Sang Mi wears a calm expression as though she has uncovered the secrets of the world, while Young Min appears deep in thought, touching his lips with his fingertips.

The poster also hints at the lively back-and-forth between Hye Jin, a web novel writer whose work has garnered millions of views, as she smiles with a cup of coffee in hand, and Dong Nam, a film director who appears to be earnestly trying to persuade her.

Lastly, the poster offers a glimpse of the unpolished yet heartfelt emotions of Na Kyeong, who is facing her first breakup, and Jong Su, her longtime boyfriend.

“The Table: Day and Night” will premiere on November 4.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles below:

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And check out Joo Jong Hyuk in “The Witch” here!

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