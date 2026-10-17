'Doctor X' Ratings Break Past 15 Percent In Just 3 Episodes

SBS’s “Doctor X” is on the rise!

On October 16, Kim Ji Won‘s new medical noir drama continued its upward trend by climbing to its highest viewership ratings yet.

According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Doctor X” scored an average nationwide rating of 15.1 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday.

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” stars Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Congratulations to the drama’s cast and crew!

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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