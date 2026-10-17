HYBE Announces Lineup For Weverse Con Festival India

The lineup for Weverse Con Festival India is out!

On October 16, HYBE officially announced the lineup of artists who will be performing at Weverse Con Festival India next year.

The two-day event, which marks the first time Weverse Con Festival is being held outside of Korea, will take place in New Delhi on March 27 and 28.

TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, KATSEYE’s Lara Raj, WJSN’s Dayoung, B.A.P’s Zelo, BUMZU, Eric Nam, Rhea Raj, Lee Hyun, gini, King, RANJ X CLIFR, and Reble will all be performing at the upcoming festival.

Tickets will go on pre-sale starting October 27, and the general sale will begin on October 30.