Kim You Jung Meets Park Jinyoung Again After Becoming A Spy In '100 Days Of Deception'

Kim You Jung will begin working as a spy on the next episode of “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong found herself in danger when she was suspected by the police of being complicit in a plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu). Later, Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) reproached her for ruining the revenge she had planned for 13 years. In the end, Lee Ga Kyeong felt bad after hearing the news of Yoo So Ran’s miscarriage and decided to turn down the money that Yoo So Ran had prepared for her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Lee Ga Kyeong seeks out Yoo So Ran once again. Sporting a wound on her lip and dirt stains on her clothing, Lee Ga Kyeong wears a look of determination that contrasts starkly with her demeanor the last time they met.

Yoo So Ran starts to negotiate with Lee Ga Kyeong, offering to help her achieve her long-held dream of going to the United States in exchange for taking on a mission as a spy. However, Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) remains suspicious of the young thief’s true intentions.

After striking a deal with Yoo So Ran, Lee Ga Kyeong winds up becoming a spy for Gugukdan and going undercover at the Japanese Government-General of Korea as an interpreter trainee. On her first day of work, she sports a short bob and Western-style attire that give her a different aura from before.

At the Japanese Government-General of Korea, Lee Ga Kyeong crosses paths with Sato Hideo for the fourth time. The two first met when Lee Ga Kyeong stole Sato Hideo’s wallet, and they later encountered one another again at Yoo Philip’s house and at the pawn shop. Now, the two meet as interpreter trainee and senior interpreter at work, piquing curiosity as to how their relationship will evolve.

The drama’s production team teased, “Spy Lee Ga Kyeong’s 100 days of deception are now officially beginning. Her precarious double life between the Japanese Government-General of Korea and Gugukdan will deliver unpredictable suspense.”

“What will Lee Ga Kyeong’s first mission be, and what kind of crises and unexpected variables await her?” they continued. “Please tune in to find out.”

The third episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in his film “Hi-Five” below:

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