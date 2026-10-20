3 Relatable Office K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked “The Ordinary Jackpot”

Office K-dramas might seem dull to some, but they often offer meaningful lessons and a realistic portrayal of modern work life. “The Ordinary Jackpot” is a great example of this. The story shows how a regular man’s life changes overnight after he wins almost a million dollars; however, his true journey of self-discovery comes not from the money in his account, but from within himself. Stories like that are hard to forget, and if you are missing that same vibe in a show, here are some relatable K-dramas you can watch!

In one of the busiest districts in South Korea, you can find small to big law firms. In one of them, Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), a seasoned lawyer of almost 10 years, has settled into a monotonous yet solid career. The only good thing about his daily routine is probably having lunch with his group of friends, lawyers, who, like him, are content with their current lives. That is, until he meets Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), an optimistic and bright new hire who not only has a lot of conviction but also shares an interesting past with Ju Hyeong.

At first, it looks like nothing much happens in their life. As they go to court, dealing with different cases and lots of paperwork, the merging of their law firms sets in motion a subtle yet powerful change for everybody. This show is a collage of various stories that connect, much like people do. Even Ju Hyeong, who thought he had found his comfort zone, starts to discover new sides of himself, while Hui Ji defines her path for her own career. This is a K-drama that you will definitely love and shouldn’t miss for the world.

Watch “Law and The City” here:

Watch Now

When the ace of the audit department, Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), is about to get the most important promotion of his career, he finds an unexpected obstacle in Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a ferocious director who arrives as the head of his department to turn his life upside down. Although they appear to be as different as day and night, in reality, they share more things in common than they could’ve imagined. Additionally, an intense attraction begins to simmer between the two of them, which will make their work more difficult and, at the same time, more interesting.

Although this story seems like a typical romantic comedy, with Ki Jun and In Ah’s relationship being both unconventional and hilariously chaotic, it soon develops into a profound and emotionally intelligent bond. While In Ah challenges Ki Jun to see beyond his own perspective, he helps her to heal some wounds from her past and to open up to love again. As they join hands with an endearing team and become a true power couple, you will enjoy a relatable yet unique show.

Watch “Filing for Love” here:

Watch Now

If you enjoyed watching Lee Jun Hyuk as Gong Eun Tae, then you will definitely love him as Yu Eun Ho, a charismatic and professional single father who has to restart his career path as a secretary. He starts working for Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), an ambitious headhunter who has forgotten what life is like outside of her work. Together, they create an unlikely dynamic in which she opens up new paths in the industry for him, while he helps her to rediscover the most meaningful things in life like trust, friendship, and love.

In this story, nobody gets rich overnight; however, they do find new sides of themselves, learn to rely on people around them, and it also depicts a complex yet compelling picture of life-work balance. At the end of the day, everyone finds fulfillment in their own way, while still trying to make the best out of their own circumstances. That is the charm of this show and so many other K-dramas like this one. If you are craving a realistic show with bits of romance and fluffiness, tune in now!

Watch “Love Scout” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Ordinary Jackpot” and “Welcome back, First love”

Plans to watch: “The Lament of Autumn” and “Summer Vacation“